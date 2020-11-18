Nestle India sees 12% growth in rural markets in September quarter

New Delhi: Nestle India that draws significant business from urban markets, said large-scale migration and a good monsoon helped its brands clock strong sales in rural markets and smaller towns as more consumers bought its Maggi noodles and chocolates in the September quarter.

Roughly 20-25% of sales for the FMCG firm comes from India’s villages, lower than that of the fast-moving consumer goods industry which sees 36% of sales from rural markets. In the last few years, the company has doubled outreach points by setting up wholesale hubs. In the aftermath of the lockdown, it also tweaked its portfolio in line with consumer purchase patterns in India’s smaller towns and villages.

In the September quarter, urban growth for Nestle India stood at 6%, while rural markets grew at 12%. “In Q1 urban growth surpassed rural quite significantly…In Q2 (June quarter) is when the situation changed. For Nestle, the urban growth was about 0.7%, and rural growth was 1.7%. In Q3 (September quarter), the urban growth for Nestle was close to 6% and rural growth was upwards of 12%," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said while addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"Whether this will last or not, what will be the monsoon effect, the Kharif crop effect and all the other measures that the government is taking in order to alleviate the rural sector, how much of this will be sustainable in terms of longer-term demand, I think time will tell. But at least the rural sector for many consumer goods companies continues to be strong and robust."

It also helps that the local arm of the Swiss foods company has doubled its rural reach over the last 12-8 months from 40,000 villages to 45,000 last year and 90,000 now. Narayanan said the company is also reaping benefits of a cluster approach it adopted in 2018 wherein it divided India into 15 different clusters—each considered a different market based on food preferences of the local consumers. "The 15 clusters that we have got, has helped us to accelerate some of the distribution touch-points as well," he said.

The company also amplified its distribution network. Earlier distributors and re-distributors comprised 5,000 to 6,000 contact points. "Today, we have almost doubled it, and we have now what are called wholesale hubs, in addition to distributors and re-distributors (which are auxiliary distribution points in smaller towns), to enhance the geographic reach of distribution and also to have the width of distribution in terms of outlets," Narayanan said.

Nestle India is not alone in reporting an uptick in rural and small-town demand. Most large FMCG firms have seen increased consumption in India’s hinterland as better economic prospects and limited reach of the pandemic accelerated demand.

Consumers going back to villages are seeking Nestle’s brands, driving demand for its products. Narayanan said migrant workers returning to villages know brands like Maggi, Munch and Nescafe. "So, we have had some uptick of consumers shifting from urban to rural, leading to a shift of consumption," Narayanan said. In the third quarter, the company also reported strong penetration for its Maggi portfolio.

Earlier this month, Nestle announced an investment of ₹2,600 crore that could help the company augment capacity by 10-20% over the next few years. "The capacities are being set up, and investments are being made because we are now reaching the kind of threshold levels of maximum capacity utilization of about 80-85%," Narayanan said. There is a new factory being set up which would add about 15-20% more to the capacity of the noodle category. "Similarly, in coffee, chocolates and confectionery, anywhere between 10 to 20% increments would get added."

On the government's announcements on production-linked incentive scheme for the food processing industry, Narayanan said, "I think, the government has taken numerous supply-side initiatives. Whether it is the ECLGS or whether it is the production-linked incentive schemes—these are all very powerful schemes that have been put in place…much needed at this point," he said. Those enthusiastic about these schemes, will go utilize these incentives in a constructive manner, said Narayanan, who expects urban growth to revive next year.

