Nestle India sees 12% growth in rural markets in September quarter

Earlier this month, Nestle announced an investment of ₹2,600 crore that could help the company augment capacity by 10-20% over the next few years. "The capacities are being set up, and investments are being made because we are now reaching the kind of threshold levels of maximum capacity utilization of about 80-85%," Narayanan said. There is a new factory being set up which would add about 15-20% more to the capacity of the noodle category. "Similarly, in coffee, chocolates and confectionery, anywhere between 10 to 20% increments would get added."