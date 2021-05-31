Nestle India steps up financial, medical assistance for covid affected employees

NEW DELHI: Packaged food and beverage company Nestlé India on Monday said it has expanded the scope of financial assistance to employees affected by covid-19 that includes supporting the education of children of those who have succumbed to the disease. The company will also provide a two-year base salary to the family of its employees who died of covid 19 and extend other medical and financial benefits.

To ensure that Nestle employees do not face any financial constraints, the company has expanded the reimbursement limits to capture the covid-19 related medical equipment for use at home, as well as introduced new and easy ways to avail staff loan schemes," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that unfortunately, some members of Nestlé India family have passed away. We have decided to support the education of children of those colleagues. We are also committing to cover any critical hospital expenses in the future of these families' members, along with providing the family two-year base salary of the deceased employee along with honouring pension, gratuity and other applicable statutory benefits," he said.

Last week the company announced that it is in the process of setting up oxygen plants in five hospitals close to its factory locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Goa.

The company has scaled up medical, financial and wellness support for its employees. This will cover the company’s corporate employees as well as factory workers in India. Nestlé India has over 7,500 employees in the country.

“Timely medical intervention can be a lifesaver for our people and their loved ones, we have therefore collaborated with Apollo hospitals for isolation rooms and with International SOS for medical support," he added.

Several companies are stepping up efforts to assist employees after the severe second wave of covid-19 infections that affected the lives and livelihoods of many in India.

