Nestle India to pay royalty to Swiss parent at current rate of 4.5%
The move comes after Nestle India’s board approved a staggered increase in royalty payout to its parent in April this year to 5.25% of net sales over the next five years, up from the 4.5%, effective 1 July. However, in May the company’s proposal was rejected by shareholders.
Mumbai: Nestle India will continue paying general licence fee, or royalty, at the existing rate of 4.5%, net of taxes, to Swiss parent Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., the company said in a filing to the exchanges Wednesday.