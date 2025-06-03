Nestle India's on-roll employee count down 3.8% to 8,419 in FY2025 amid capex investment plans

Nestle India's total number of permanent employees dropped by 3.8 per cent as of the financial year ended 2024-25 amid the company's increased capital expenditure (capex) plans to invest money into new capabilities and capacities, reported the news agency PTI on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nestle India edges higher as LIC raises stake in the packaged foods company

The agency report highlighted that Nestle India's on-roll employees were at 8,419 in the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to 8,736 employees in the same period a year ago.

One of the biggest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands' increase in the median remuneration of employees was at 4.9 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal, as per the news report.

“The median percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel was 5.2 per cent while the increase in the remuneration of managerial personnel was 3.5 per cent,” said Nestle India, cited by the news agency.

Also Read | Nestle India share price extends slide to 3rd day as BofA's downgrade weighs

The company appointed Manish Tiwary as the managing director for a five-year period effective 1 August 2025. Tiwary was paid a salary of nearly ₹3 crore for two months of service after his appointment as a key managerial personnel on 24 April 2025.

Advertisement

“During financial year 2024-25, Manish Tiwary was paid a remuneration of ₹29.94 million. Additionally, as per the terms agreed by the Board of Directors with Manish Tiwary, he was given a lump sum payout of ₹151.96 million, with applicable tax deducted at source, at the time of joining the company to compensate for his long-term incentives loss,” said the company, cited in the news report.

Nestle India's capex plans Nestle India is one of the largest FMCG brands in India. Its popular daily consumable products include Maggi, Nescafe coffee, Everyday milk powder, and KitKat.

Also Read | Nestle India faces SEBI warning for insider trading norms violation

The company reported more than ₹20,00 crore in sales for the financial year ended 2025, with an increased capex level from 1.8 per cent of the sales in FY2015, to 10 per cent of the sales in FY2025, according to the outgoing Chairman Suresh Narayanan, cited in the agency report from his shareholder's address.

Advertisement

The company's total income was at ₹20,260.42 crore for the financial year ended 2024-25.

“As a consequence of robust growth, your company is investing in new capabilities and capacities, by increasing product lines in existing factories and setting up the Sanand factory in Gujarat, for confectionery, prepared dishes and cooking aids,” said Narayanan, according to a Mint report.

In the financial year 2024-25, the company's CMD, Suresh Narayanan, was paid ₹23.47 crore, according to the agency report.