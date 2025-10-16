Nestle layoffs: These 7 companies have announced massive job cuts in the last 10 months

Nestlé layoffs: Switzerland-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Nestlé SA is planning to cut 16,000 jobs after its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Philipp Navratil, took charge and vowed to turn the company around.

Nestlé SA's move to cut 16,000 jobs represents nearly 6% of the total number of employees working at the FMCG firm.

“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil said in an official statement. “This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount.”

However, the company also announced that a layoff of this scale will be carried out over the next two years, affecting employees working for the KitKat candy bar maker in an effort to save 1 billion Swiss francs in costs.

Mint reported earlier that the layoffs include 12,000 white-collar jobs, in addition to the 4,000 job cuts already underway in production and the supply chain.

Companies undergoing layoffs 1. TCS or Tata Consultancy Services: Tata Group's IT arm, Tata Consultancy Services, has already laid off 6,000 employees, which represents 1% of its global headcount. The IT major also plans to cut another 6,000 jobs, bringing the total to 12,000 layoffs, or approximately 2% of its total workforce, as part of the company's restructuring plans amid the push for artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

3. Amazon: Global e-commerce giant Amazon is planning to cut nearly 15% of job roles in departments, including human resources (People eXperience Technology team), consumer business, among others.

4. Google: Big tech giant reportedly laid off 100 employees in design-related roles.

5. Accenture: The tech company in September 2025 announced that they are going to lay off more than 11,000 employees in a company-wide restructuring move.

6. Salesforce: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has cut the jobs of 4,000 customer support staff as AI tools take over in the IT and services industry. The company reduced its customer support workforce from 9,000 employees to 5,000 employees, marking 4,000 job cuts.