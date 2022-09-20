Nestle in talks to buy Yoga Bar stake

Nestle, the maker of Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee, has been eyeing small deals in the health and supplement space. While some of its rivals have been ramping up their portfolio through acquisitions, the Swiss firm has not done any major deals in India recently. However, in July, it acquired the pet foods business of Purina Petcare India for ₹123.5 crore. Sproutlife Foods Pvt. Ltd, Yoga Bar’s parent, the third person said, has held talks with several consumer firms for a strategic transaction, but a deal fell through because of differences over valuation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}