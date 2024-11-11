Nestle, PepsiCo, Unilever among MNCs selling less healthy food products in India, low-income nations, says global index

A new report reveals that major food and beverage companies, such as Nestle, PepsiCo and Unilever sell less healthy products in low-income countries compared to high-income nations, with an average Health Star Rating of 1.8 versus 2.3. 

Updated11 Nov 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Products sold by companies, including Nestle, PepsiCo, and Unilever, in India and other low-income countries were assessed as part of a global index and found to be less healthy than those in high-income countries, as per a Reuters report.

The companies, among the biggest food and beverage MNCs, were assessed to, on average, sell less healthy products in poorer countries, according to the global index published by the non-profit group Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI).

The index was first released in 2021, but this year is the first time it split the assessment into low and high-income countries.

Average Score Lower in Poorer Countries

The ATNI index found that products sold by 30 companies in low-income countries scored lower on a star rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand than those sold in high-income countries.

The system, called 'Health Star Rating,' ranks products out of 5 on their level of healthiness, with 5 being the best and 3.5 being considered to be a healthier choice. But, while food products by these MNCs in high-income countries showed an average score of 2.3, in low-income countries, this score was 1.8.

Mark Wijne, research director at ATNI, in an interview with Reuters, said this is a “very clear picture that what these companies are selling in the poorest countries in the world — where they are more and more active — are not their healthier products.” He also called it a “wake-up call” for governments in these countries.

Obesity Crisis in Focus

According to ATNI, this index gains importance as the global obesity crisis shines a spotlight on the role of packaged foods. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that as many as a billion people live with obesity worldwide, and the World Bank (WB) estimates that as much as 70 per cent of the world's obese or overweight people live in middle and low-income countries, the Reuters report added.

Responding to Reuters' queries, Nestle said it is "committed" to sales of more nutritious foods, stating, “We have committed to grow our sales of more nutritious foods, as well as guiding people towards more balanced diets. Nestle also fortifies products to help close nutrient gaps in developing countries.”

While PepsiCo declined to answer questions on the matter, the company had set targets in 2023 to lower sodium in its potato chip products and add ingredients such as whole grains to its foods.

“We acknowledge that there is always more to do, both at a business and industry level,” said Isabelle Esser, chief research, quality and food safety officer at Danone, which was the best performer in the index.

(With inputs from Reuters)

