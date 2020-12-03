Nestle plans to invest $3.6 billion in climate change fight

The food industry is stepping up attempts to burnish its reputation amid criticism for environmental damage and packaging waste. Nestle is already spending as much as 2 billion francs in an attempt to promote more food-safe recycled plastics. PepsiCo Inc. pledged Wednesday to only use recycled plastic in its namesake brand’s bottles in nine European markets by 2022. And Danone, which bottles Evian, has announced a 2 billion-euro ($2.4 billion) sustainability investment over the next three years.