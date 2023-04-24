Nestle Q1 Preview: Revenue growth at 12-13% on price hikes; volume to be muted

“Nestlé India is expected to maintain strong growth momentum with 12.8% sales growth led by mix of volume & pricing growth. Maggi noodles & chocolate categories are expected to grow at faster pace but milk & related product categories to see moderate sales given high milk prices are adversely impacting growth. We estimate gross margin contraction of 173 bps in Q4. Operating profit is estimate to grow 3.9% with contraction of 186 bps in operating margins to 21.5%. We estimate 7.7% growth in net profit to ₹640.3 crore," said ICICI Direct Research in its report.