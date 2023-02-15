Nestle India's share price gained by a little over 1% on Wednesday ahead of its fourth quarter prints of 2022. Additionally, more buyers were seen as the company will also announce the final dividend for the year. The FMCG giant follows a calendar year for reporting financial results. The majority of analysts have estimated double-digit growth in Nestle's revenue. However, gross margins are broadly factored to decline on a year-on-year basis but are seen to improve sequentially.

Also, the company's operating profit is likely to be stable. One-off expenses in the base quarter may lead to strong growth in Nestle's bottom-line front. However, there is mixed opinion on adjusted PAT growth.

On BSE, Nestle's share price soared by ₹162.95 or 0.85% to end at ₹19,245.80 apiece. The stock has jumped by at least 1.14% with an intraday high of ₹19,300 apiece during the day.

At the current closing price, Nestle's market cap is nearly ₹1.85,560 crore.

The instant noodles Maggi producer will present its results for Q4 of 2022 on February 16. Also, on the same day, Nestle's board will consider the recommendation of the final dividend for the year 2022.

What to expect from Nestle's Q4 earnings?

In their preview note, HDFC Securities analysts on Nestle said, "we model 17% YoY revenue growth. Three-year revenue CAGR at 12%." Further, they have predicted a 100bps sequential improvement in gross margin to 54% while it will be down +300bps YoY. Also, EBITDA is seen to record growth of 9.5% YoY, while the EBITDA margin is at 22%.

Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher's analysts have We expect revenues to grow by 17.0%. Gross margins to contract by 300bps YoY, due to inflation in key input prices. EBITDA margins are expected to contract by 160bps YoY at 21.2%. EBITDA expected to grow by 8.8%, while PAT to decline by 2.4% YoY."

Further, ICICI Direct analysts in their preview note said, "We expect 12.3% revenue growth in Q4CY22 led by mix of volume & pricing growth. Though palm oil & crude based packaging raw materials has come down in last six months, milk & wheat prices have still remained high."

ICICI Direct analysts have predicted a 289 bps contraction in gross margins on a YoY basis but a 130 bps improvement sequentially. The operating margin is likely to witness a 158 bps contraction during the quarter. Net profit is expected to grow 63.1% mainly on account of one-off expenses in the base quarter. Adjusting for one-off, net profit is likely to grow 11.2% to ₹630.6 crore.

Among key monitorable as per HDFC Securities are --- commentary on rural growth and wholesale channels; change in consumer preferences towards ayurvedic/naturals; growth in healthcare portfolio; and new launches strategy.

In the third quarter of 2022, Nestle's net profit was at ₹668.34 crore up by 8.3% YoY. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,591 crore in Q3 CY22, an upside of 18.25% YoY.

As of September 30, 2022, Nestle's net profit and revenue from operations stood at ₹1,778.39 crore and ₹12,608.27 crore respectively.