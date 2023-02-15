Nestle Q4 preview: Gross margins may contract significantly YoY. Here's what to expect
- The FMCG giant will present its results for Q4 of 2022 on February 16. Also, on the same day, Nestle's board will consider the recommendation of the final dividend for the year 2022.
Nestle India's share price gained by a little over 1% on Wednesday ahead of its fourth quarter prints of 2022. Additionally, more buyers were seen as the company will also announce the final dividend for the year. The FMCG giant follows a calendar year for reporting financial results. The majority of analysts have estimated double-digit growth in Nestle's revenue. However, gross margins are broadly factored to decline on a year-on-year basis but are seen to improve sequentially.
