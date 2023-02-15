Nestle India's share price gained by a little over 1% on Wednesday ahead of its fourth quarter prints of 2022. Additionally, more buyers were seen as the company will also announce the final dividend for the year. The FMCG giant follows a calendar year for reporting financial results. The majority of analysts have estimated double-digit growth in Nestle's revenue. However, gross margins are broadly factored to decline on a year-on-year basis but are seen to improve sequentially.

