Nestle to invest 5000 cr to build capacity, brands in India: Mark Schneider

Schneider said Nestle has been in this market for 110 years, but until the early 1960s it was essentially a sales and marketing organisation. “I think in 1961 we started our first manufacturing site and so in that whole time period it's been ₹8,000 crore. And now the next three years it's ₹5,000 crore. So that gives you a sense of things accelerating, ramping up. That’s the high level one, but it's not capex and investment alone. I think it also goes into a whole lot of development items and brand building and you know meaningful contributions on the ground," he said.