The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has incurred a net cash loss of ₹54.77 crore this financial year as against a loss of ₹29 crore reported last year.

The fare box revenue was ₹376.88 crore compared to ₹355.02 crore last year, a growth of 6.16 per cent in operational revenues, a statement said. An operational cash surplus of ₹54.20 crore was achieved despite the impact of the COVID-19 on ridership and suspension of operations from March 22, the statement said.

"After adjusting the interest on loans of ₹108.97 crore during the year, BMRCL registered a net cash loss of ₹54.77 crore as against a loss of ₹29.00 crore last year," it said.

In terms of non-fare box revenue, a revenue of ₹41.91 crore was made against ₹47.33 crore last year, which is attributed to the loss of revenue on account of the ban on outdoor advertisement by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and reduction in the rental income from property development due to the lockdown.

BMRCL has accounted reimbursement of cash loss by the Karnataka government to an extent of ₹43.00 crore. With the capitalisation of all the Metro Phase-I assets, the depreciation charge works out of ₹583.90 crore during the year. As a result, BMRCL incurred a higher accounting net loss of ₹598.58 crore this year compared to ₹498.41 crore last year, the statement said.

