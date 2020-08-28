Subscribe
Net cash loss of Bangalore Metro Rail up this fiscal
BMRCL has accounted reimbursement of cash loss by the Karnataka government to an extent of 43.00 crore

Net cash loss of Bangalore Metro Rail up this fiscal

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST PTI

  • BMRCL registered a net cash loss of 54.77 crore as against a loss of 29.00 crore last year
  • In terms of non-fare box revenue, a revenue of 41.91 crore was made against 47.33 crore last year

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has incurred a net cash loss of 54.77 crore this financial year as against a loss of 29 crore reported last year.

The fare box revenue was 376.88 crore compared to 355.02 crore last year, a growth of 6.16 per cent in operational revenues, a statement said. An operational cash surplus of 54.20 crore was achieved despite the impact of the COVID-19 on ridership and suspension of operations from March 22, the statement said.

"After adjusting the interest on loans of 108.97 crore during the year, BMRCL registered a net cash loss of 54.77 crore as against a loss of 29.00 crore last year," it said.

In terms of non-fare box revenue, a revenue of 41.91 crore was made against 47.33 crore last year, which is attributed to the loss of revenue on account of the ban on outdoor advertisement by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and reduction in the rental income from property development due to the lockdown.

BMRCL has accounted reimbursement of cash loss by the Karnataka government to an extent of 43.00 crore. With the capitalisation of all the Metro Phase-I assets, the depreciation charge works out of 583.90 crore during the year. As a result, BMRCL incurred a higher accounting net loss of 598.58 crore this year compared to 498.41 crore last year, the statement said.

