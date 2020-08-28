Net cash loss of Bangalore Metro Rail up this fiscal

BMRCL has accounted reimbursement of cash loss by the Karnataka government to an extent of ₹43.00 crore. With the capitalisation of all the Metro Phase-I assets, the depreciation charge works out of ₹583.90 crore during the year. As a result, BMRCL incurred a higher accounting net loss of ₹598.58 crore this year compared to ₹498.41 crore last year, the statement said.