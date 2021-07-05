Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NetConnect Global to hire 5,000 digital talent to expand in India

NetConnect Global to hire 5,000 digital talent to expand in India

Technology services firm NetConnect Global plans to hire 5,000 professionals by the end of 2021.
05:32 PM IST

  • NetConnect Global has been helping clients across telecom, manufacturing, retail, energy and finance sectors in digital transformation and acceleration of operations.

BENGALURU: Technology services firm NetConnect Global plans to hire 5,000 professionals by the end of 2021 as part of its expansion plans in India.

By strengthening its workforce, the company, based in Bengaluru, aims to enhance its focus on new-age digital technologies in internet of things (IoT), cloud app development, and artificial intelligence/machine learning.

NetConnect Global has been helping clients across telecom, manufacturing, retail, energy and finance sectors in digital transformation and acceleration of operations.

The company said its approach to talent acquisition is to identify professionals who “understand technology, have the right attitude, aptitude, skillsets and are ready to experiment with newer technologies while delivering business outcomes for customers."

"A digital fabric is essential for organizations that want to stay relevant in a constantly evolving and competitive landscape, but speed must be balanced with pragmatism," said Sunil Bist, chief executive officer, Netconnect Global.

"With the pandemic incentivising digital transformation and an increasing number of businesses keen on starting their digital journey, we have expanded our talent pool across India to meet these requirements. India has always been a hub of exceptional engineering talent and we have managed to update our digital squad with the best," he added.

