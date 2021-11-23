Netflix Inc., building on its in-house production capabilities, agreed to acquire Scanline VFX, a small visual-effects studio that’s been adding to the imagery of series such as “Stranger Things."

The plan is to “invest in Scanline’s pipeline, infrastructure and workforce," Amy Reinhard, vice president of studio operations at Netflix, said in a statement Monday. Financial term weren’t given.

Netflix, whose original titles include the global megahit “Squid Game," is producing more of its programs in-house. The streaming service forecasts that it will gain 8.5 million subscribers worldwide in the fourth quarter, with the help of other original titles such as “Red Notice," “Don’t Look Up," and “The Unforgivable."

Scanline, known for photo-realistic effects and virtual production, is responsible for some of the imagery in upcoming Netflix productions like “The Gray Man," an action thriller from the Russo brothers. Past work can be seen in “Game of Thrones" and in “Godzilla vs. Kong," and it received a technical Oscar in 2008 for a fluid-rendering system.

Scanline will continue to operate as an independent studio and work with other clients, just as Netflix will also work with other studios that produce visual effects.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

