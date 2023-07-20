Netflix, the worldwide streaming giant, has unveiled its policy to combat password sharing in India. The company initiated the distribution of emails to customers in the country. These emails clearly emphasize that Netflix accounts are meant to be used exclusively within a single household.

“Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India," Netflix said in an official statement.

It said that a Netflix account is for use by one household which means everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

“We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood, or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," it added.

Earlier in May this year, Netflix imposed these restrictions on password-sharing in more than 100 countries including prominent markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

It also offered its paying customers the option to include an additional member from outside their household, subject to an extra monthly fee. In the United States, this fee is set at $8 ( ₹660). To ensure a seamless experience, members are granted the capability to transfer a person's profile, enabling them to maintain their viewing history and personalized recommendations.

These measures come as Netflix continues to experiment with different strategies and policies to combat the widespread practice of account sharing, which is estimated to involve over 100 million households globally. As of March, Netflix reported a subscriber base of 232.5 million paying customers worldwide.