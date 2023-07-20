Netflix restricts password sharing model in India. Details here2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Netflix is cracking down on password sharing in India, sending emails to customers reminding them that accounts are meant for use within a single household. The company is emphasizing new features like Transfer Profile, Manage Access, and Devices to encourage individual use.
Netflix, the worldwide streaming giant, has unveiled its policy to combat password sharing in India. The company initiated the distribution of emails to customers in the country. These emails clearly emphasize that Netflix accounts are meant to be used exclusively within a single household.
