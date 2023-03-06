Netflix APAC revenues to grow 12% in 2023 to $4 billion1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Netflix’s local content investment will reach $1.9 billion in 2023, representing 47% of revenues, driven by Korea, Japan and then followed by India, Australia and parts of Southeast Asia.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will see its revenue grow 12% to top $4 billion this year, compared with 9% growth in 2022, while local content investment will reach $1.9 billion, representing 47% of revenue, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across the media and telecoms sectors in Asia Pacific.
