Netflix APAC revenues to grow 12% in 2023 to $4 billion

Last year, Netflix released 29 exclusive Korean dramas, of which six were among the top 10 reaching titles in APAC in 2022, according to MPA subsidiary AMPD Research. In early 2023, unscripted titles such as Singles Inferno (season two) and Physical 100 have trended strongly. Netflix’s English global hit originals have also performed well in APAC, led by Stranger Things and Wednesday. Indian (Mismatched season two), Taiwanese (Mom, Don’t Do That!) and Indonesian (The Big 4) originals had travelability with regional impact in 2022. Amongst Netflix’s top eight revenue-based scale markets in APAC, India and Indonesia will remain the highest growing. Netflix’s monetization in India last year and through 2023 is a result of strong low-ARPU subscriber growth with viewership driven by nine local originals in the fourth quarter of 2022.

