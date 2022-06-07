Netflix, Blackrock CEOs among those newly sanctioned by Russia3 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 06:26 PM IST
- Bosses are sanctioned by Moscow after raft of economic measures taken against officials and oligarchs by the West
A handful of prominent American CEOs, including BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink and the bosses at Delta Air Lines Inc., Netflix Inc. and Universal Pictures, have landed on a fresh list of sanctions Russia has imposed in retaliation for blistering economic restrictions the West has rolled out against Moscow.