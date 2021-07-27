Netflix chooses Mumbai for first music creative, production team in APAC

New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix has set up its first music creative and production team in the Asia Pacific region, in Mumbai. The unit will provide production support to the music creators working with the platform in India and connect them with local music talent, besides partnering with composers, producers, labels, publishers, and artist management teams to make music for series and films backed by the service.

The team will be led by Ramprasad Sundar who has been with Netflix for the past two-and-a-half years as part of its post-production activities.

“The music creative and production team will also partner with organizations across the country on programs and a range of initiatives, including workshops for training music supervisors and music editors. With the aim of developing the next generation of music supervisors and specialists, the team will work towards building a more inclusive talent pipeline of individuals from underrepresented groups," Sundar wrote in a blog on the Netflix website.

This June, the Reed Hastings-owned platform had said that it would set up its first live-action post-production facility in Mumbai. To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms for showrunners , directors, editors and sound designers to be able to work. Showrunner, essentially a role that has originated in the web series space, refers to a person, apart from the director, writer and producer, who oversees creative and management aspects of the show. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane was showrunner on the last season of Sacred Games.

Earlier this year, Netflix had announced more than 40 Indian originals for 2021, saying that it was looking to expand its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 across languages and genres, without disclosing investment figures. Besides extensive local language programming, the service is also trying to penetrate the country with low price plans. In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399).

