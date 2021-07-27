Netflix chooses Mumbai for first music creative, production team in APAC

This June, the Reed Hastings-owned platform had said that it would set up its first live-action post-production facility in Mumbai. To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms for showrunners , directors, editors and sound designers to be able to work. Showrunner, essentially a role that has originated in the web series space, refers to a person, apart from the director, writer and producer, who oversees creative and management aspects of the show. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane was showrunner on the last season of Sacred Games.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}