NEW DELHI: Streaming giant Netflix has said it will focus on mobile games, adding a new tier that will be part of users’ existing subscriptions. As part of its second quarter earnings report on Tuesday, the company said it was in "early stages" of expanding into games, which will build on existing efforts around "interactivity", like the Stranger Things games.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series," the company said in a letter to the investors.

“Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games," the company added.

Netflix’s foray into gaming has been rumoured since May, with some reports claiming that the company will be making more content like Bandersnatch, the 2018 episode of its hit series Black Mirror. A job listing seen on the company’s website earlier, suggested the same, though the company seems to have confirmed that the gaming foray is about more than just creating content that people can watch. However, the earnings report confirms that the streaming giant’s interest in gaming is much bigger, though it’s not taking on firms like Google and Microsoft through cloud gaming just yet.

The company had also hired Mike Verdu, a former veteran of game maker EA Sports and Facebook-owned virtual reality giant Oculus. Verdu will be heading the interactive department at Netflix, while the job listing mentioned above was for a Director of Product Innovation, Interactive.

