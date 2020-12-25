Netflix, CRED and Star Sports among best brand campaigns of 2020 on Twitter

New Delhi: Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday released a list of most creative and engaging brand campaigns of 2020. A clutch of brands across categories such as Axis Bank, Netflix India, Zomato, CRED and Star Sports, among others, featured on the list for running campaigns to launch products, engage with users or motivate them to support small businesses during the pandemic.

Global Twitter Next, a team that drives strategic and creative partnerships with brands all across the globe, selects this list celebrating campaigns and brand voices across categories in India that are the most innovative, creative and thoughtful in the year. The criteria are varied, and covers insight, idea, media strategy, executional excellence and how central the thinking is to Twitter.

Netflix, for instance, bagged the best #OnlyOnTwitter campaign. The streaming platform used #NetflixMatchmaker hashtag under which it recommended content to the users who were tweeting a specific emoji as per their mood. Netflix runs this campaign every weekend to help people match their mood to what they could enjoy watching on its platform.

Star Sports campaigns for Indian Premier League (IPL) and Indian Super League (ISL) brought the in-stadia experience to the phone by constantly engaging with the fans virtually as both the leagues were played in empty stadiums this year.

Meanwhile, fintech startup CRED bagged best new brand on the block as it launched its first-ever campaign with a series of videos featuring Bollywood stars such as Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Bappi Lahiri seen auditioning for CRED ads.

"CRED and Netflix, in particular, are two distinct campaigns which have done really well this year. Personally, I've liked CRED's campaigns because they are unique with a high recall value. Their recent campaign on Twitter featuring influencers such as Danish Sait and Akshar Pathak tweeting video albums of their best memories was also well received. They have ended up becoming micro brand ambassadors of CRED which was again a unique concept," said Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive and co-founder at digital agency White Rivers Media.

Meanwhile, food delivery platform Zomato emerged as the best brand voice on Twitter. Restaurants may have been closed to visitors earlier this year, but Zomato kept engaging with people through conversations that were fun and light-hearted through various campaigns.

Axis Bank emerged as the best brand for speaking out and standing up. Axis Bank took up the cause of supporting small vendors and businesses, who were badly hit by the pandemic, asking people to #ReverseTheKhata, referencing the bond between customers and their corner shop through the maintenance of a "khata" (account).

"While brands that had a strong presence on Twitter were creating novel solutions to engage on the service, several new brands and sectors such as edtech and fintech also leveraged Twitter to build brand awareness. Advertising in 2020 was a lot more humane, sensitive and focused at engaging with society at large in a tough time. As a result, we saw a number of exemplary campaigns that touched upon various culturally crucial and relevant themes," said Rishabh Sharma, head, Twitter Next India.

Automaker Hyundai India launched new car model Tucson with #TheNextDimension virtual event which Twitter claimed recorded over 1 million views in the first 12 hours, making it a winner in the best virtual launch category.

