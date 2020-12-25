Netflix, CRED and Star Sports among best brand campaigns of 2020 on Twitter

"CRED and Netflix, in particular, are two distinct campaigns which have done really well this year. Personally, I've liked CRED's campaigns because they are unique with a high recall value. Their recent campaign on Twitter featuring influencers such as Danish Sait and Akshar Pathak tweeting video albums of their best memories was also well received. They have ended up becoming micro brand ambassadors of CRED which was again a unique concept," said Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive and co-founder at digital agency White Rivers Media.