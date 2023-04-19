Netflix cuts subscription rates in 116 countries, paid subscribers base hit 1.75 million in Q12 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Netflix, an OTT entertainment provider, has reduced its subscription fees in 116 countries. These price cuts occurred after the OTT juggernaut Netflix saw a 30 percent rise in consumer engagement and a 24 percent spike in revenue YoY in India following the debut of a low-cost membership plan in the nation in 2021.
