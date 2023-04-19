Netflix cuts subscription rates in 116 countries, paid subscribers base hit 1.75 million in Q1

On Tuesday, Netflix said that the first quarter of the year saw a record-breaking 232.5 million members. According to Asia Nikkei, Netflix on Tuesday revealed that it attracted a net 1.75 million paid streaming members in the first quarter of 2023, with the Asia-Pacific region driving the expansion. The industry behemoth in streaming also said that it is closing its DVD mailing business. "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the DVD business continues to shrink that's going to become increasingly hard," the company reported to ANI.

