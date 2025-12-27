Netflix enters 2026 with challenge and opportunities — Three things investors must keep in mind

Netflix is betting on expanding its ad business, invest in growth and sharpen content strategy as it enters 2026 with momentum as well as uncertainty, more than ever in his history.

Along with opportunities, the OTT streaming giant is also facing one of its biggest challenges ever — a two way battle with Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, a deal that can make it an entertainment behemoth.

The next 12 months will determine what exactly pans out for Netflix — whether it becomes the world's most dominant entertainment platform or gets sucked into paying more for a deal that may take years to materialise, according to a blog by Nasdaq.

Here are three things that will gain most importance as Netflix enters 2026.

Battle to acquire Warner Bros Discovery According to the Nasdaq article, the acquisition of Netflix is not just strategy but a test of Netflix's capital allocation, political navigation and discipline.

On one front, Netflix faces a battle with Paramount Skydance, an aggressive rival that has shocked investors and analysts alike with its $108.4 billion counteroffer. The company is refusing to back out from the deal, which it views as a once-in-a-generation deal, making speculations of a full on acquisition battle increasingly likely.

However, this is not the only challenge Netflix has to face. The company has to secure regulatory approvals from US and EU authorities, which have expressed concerns about unprecedented market power, creative concentration and impact on viewers.

According to the Nasdaq article, investors much watch out for regulatory filings, early demands and Paramount's move going into 2026.

Expanding Netflix ad business Netflix is entering 2026 with a goal to expand its ad business, as it reports more than 190 million monthly active viewers on its ad-supported tier.

However, scaling the business alone is not enough, as per the Nasdaq article as Netflix should show that it can turn this reach into high-value revenue which is also durable.

The core content business The Nasdaq article further opines that Netflix needs to run its core content business with discipline despite the Warner Bros Discoveryacquisition occupying headlines.

Maintaining 2025's momentum in 2026 will not be as easy because the company posted strong margin expansion and increasing cash flow this year.

What investors must know Netflix faces a set of challenges and opportunities in 2026. The company must win its battle with Paramount, prove that its ad business can generate revenues, while simultaneously be careful about content which serves as its backbone.

These three areas are set to define Netflix's 2026 trajectory, and must be followed carefully by investors.