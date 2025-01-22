Netflix explodes into a new era

Is this as good as it gets for the streaming titan? Netflix has been telegraphing its plan to phase out the reporting of subscriber numbers for a while now. The company says it now measures its performance on revenue and earnings growth as its business has grown more complex with the addition of advertising and account-sharing options. That could smooth out some post-earnings volatility; Netflix shares have made double-digit swings following eight of its last 16 quarterly reports, according to FactSet data.