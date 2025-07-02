Netflix explores music shows and celebrity interviews as part of live TV push

Netflix ascended by offering prestige TV and movies on demand for a monthly fee. Now, it is planning to introduce more of the fare that was core to the cable bundle.
The streamer has held conversations with Spotify about partnering on a number of projects such as a music awards show or a live concert series, people close to the conversations said. It has also discussed doing big celebrity interviews and shorter-turnaround documentaries to capture the news of the moment, some of the people said.
Netflix is also rebooting the classic talent contest “Star Search." It is particularly focused on music, with a new show, “Building the Band," set to debut next week and another music competition in the works that it hopes to release in coming months, the people said.
Millions of households that cut the cord or never had a cable bundle now rely on Netflix as their go-to home entertainment hub. Netflix is working to ensure that it has something for everyone, from scripted shows and movies to reality TV, comedy and live programming.
Finding family-friendly programming that appeals to global audiences is key to Netflix’s work building its advertising-supported subscription tier. It found success with “Love is Blind," a unique spin on a dating show, and “Million Dollar Secret," its version of “Survivor," said Brandon Riegg, vice president of nonfiction series and sports.
AJ McLean and Nicole Scherzinger in an episode of Netflix’s ‘Building the Band.’
Jeff Gaspin, who greenlighted “The Voice" at NBCUniversal, is spearheading Netflix’s effort to find the next great music competition show and expand unscripted content. The self-proclaimed pop-culture nut joined the company last year.
“Building the Band," hosted by Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, will feature musicians auditioning to be in bands. The twist: They don’t see one another until they start rehearsing together, according to people familiar with the situation. Think “Love Is Blind" meets “The Voice."
Netflix also recently announced a trivia-based game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, called “What’s in the Box."
While Netflix executives have considered big celebrity interviews, they have debated whether people would tune in when snippets would appear on social media nearly instantly, people familiar with the discussions said.
Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ is set to debut next week.
The company is working on a pilot with the Daily Beast, focusing on quick-turnaround, buzzy nonpolitical news events. Semafor earlier reported the Daily Beast project.
Gaspin said he doesn’t expect Netflix to become a full-fledged programmer of news, which the company refers to as “information" internally. “You can’t cover news and be a news organization occasionally," he said.
Executives also must decide when it makes sense to do an unscripted show as a live broadcast. Netflix has seen some live events, such as its Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight last fall, attract huge audiences. But that came with technical glitches, as did a “Love is Blind" reunion show a few years ago. The company did livestream two NFL games over Christmas without any issues.
While “Building the Band" will be on-demand, Netflix could make the finale live if there is a second season, Riegg said. And the “Star Search" reboot will allow fans to vote live.
“We don’t want to do live for live’s sake," Gaspin said. “If we are going to do live, we should have a reason."
Write to Jessica Toonkel at jessica.toonkel@wsj.com