Home / Companies / News / Netflix forays into mobile gaming: The game begins now

Netflix forays into mobile gaming: The game begins now

Netflix subscribers have the option of playing five different games on the app,
1 min read . 07:30 AM IST Livemint

Netflix: The games will first launch for Android phones and later will be available on Apple’s iOS

Netflix Inc., the video-streaming giant, has started rolling out its video games with the introduction of five mobile games. The games will first launch for Android phones and later will be available on Apple’s iOS. The games are available in the Netflix app.

“Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead," the company mentioned on its site.

No additional fees or in-app purchases

Users will only require a Netflix subscription to play those games and there will be no additional fees or in-app purchases, the company said.

Five mobile games on the Netflix app

Subscribers have the option of playing five different games on the app, including “Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," “Shooting Hoops," “Card Blast" and “Teeter Up."

The titles are included in a Netflix subscription, and there’ll be no advertising or additional purchases required, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, said, Bloomberg reported.

Video games give Netflix another way to lure new customers and also offer something none of its direct competitors provides.

Its move into gaming was announced in July, as the company faced a sharp slowdown in new customers after years of rapid expansion, a pandemic-fueled boom in 2020 and searing competition from the likes of Disney and HBO Max.

 

