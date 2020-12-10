Netflix India notches up highest viewing of films, ‘Ludo’, ‘Bulbbul' stand out

NEW DEHI: Underlining the fact that Indians love movies, American streaming platform Netflix has said that the country has notched up the highest viewing of films on the service globally. The streaming service said that 80% of its members in India chose to watch a film every week in 2020.

In a blog, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India said Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai was the most popular thriller of the year while Extraction, Malang and The Old Guard and Anurag Basu’s Ludo stood out in the action and comedy genres respectively.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu), Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Tamil), Kappela (Malayalam), and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (Telugu) are among other films that featured in India’s Top 10 row, a daily listing of what’s trending in the country. Incidentally, thriller show Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega became the Indian title to feature the longest on the Top 10 row in India.

Meanwhile, biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Jahnvi Kapoor, was the most popular drama film in 2020. The other popular films and series in India this year included Guilty, Masaba Masaba, Bulbbul, She, Miss India and Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris, Shergill wrote in the blog.

The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% in 2020 over 2019 and the most popular non-fiction shows included Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking and the recently released Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Documentary viewing also grew more than 100% in 2020 over 2019, and Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India this year.

The viewing for romantic stories on Netflix in India increased by roughly 250% with Love Aaj Kal, Ginny Weds Sunny and Mismatched standing out as some of the most popular romantic films and series.

India was equally big on international titles. German series Dark was on the Top 10 row in India for 95 days while Spanish series Money Heist featured on the list for 170 days. Turkish series The Protector is among the most popular titles in the fantasy genre this year and was also the non-Indian, non-English title that was viewed the most with subtitles and/or dubs. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution, Blood of Zeus and One-Punch Man (season two) were the most popular anime titles in India this year.

The viewing for Korean dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019. Some of the most popular K-titles in India included The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom (season two), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up.

The viewing of kids' titles increased more than 100% in India in 2020 over 2019. Over The Moon was the most popular kids’ title on Netflix in India in 2020, followed by The Willoughbys, Boss Baby: Back in Business (season four) and Feel the Beat. Indian animated title Mighty Little Bheem (season three) featured in the Top 10 lists in the most number of countries globally.

