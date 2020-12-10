Netflix India notches up highest viewing of films, ‘Ludo’, ‘Bulbbul' stand out

India was equally big on international titles. German series Dark was on the Top 10 row in India for 95 days while Spanish series Money Heist featured on the list for 170 days. Turkish series The Protector is among the most popular titles in the fantasy genre this year and was also the non-Indian, non-English title that was viewed the most with subtitles and/or dubs. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution, Blood of Zeus and One-Punch Man (season two) were the most popular anime titles in India this year.