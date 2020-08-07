Netflix introduces Hindi interface to widen audience base in India

NEW DELHI: American streaming service Netflix has launched a user interface in Hindi, in what may be seen as another attempt to reach out to consumers in small towns and widen its audience base in India. The Reed Hastings-owned platform had launched a ₹199 per month mobile-only plan in the country last year and a ₹349 subscription plan for HD content to be streamed on mobile phones, tablets and laptops last month.

The move enables Netflix members who prefer Hindi to discover, access and watch Indian and international films and series across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

The move enables Netflix members who prefer Hindi to discover, access and watch Indian and international films and series across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Rival Amazon Prime Video already has interfaces in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other languages.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

"Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," Monika Shergill, vice-president, content Netflix India, said in a statement.

Netflix recently announced a lineup of 17 movies and web series including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on 12 August.

