Netflix is scrambling to learn the ad business it long disdained11 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 06:06 PM IST
Reed Hastings insisted on focusing on subscriptions until competitors started nibbling away at his business model
For years, Netflix Inc. boss Reed Hastings was emphatic that the streaming giant wouldn’t show ads in its programming. Late last year, the company did a 180. Netflix didn’t just want to enter the ad business—it wanted to do so in a hurry.