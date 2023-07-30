Netflix, the online streaming platform has announced vacancies for Artificial Intelligence product manager. The streaming giant is offering salary of whopping ₹7,40,33,775 ($900,000) to the person who will get the job.

The post which intends to "increase the leverage" of Netflix's machine learning program, us based in Netflix's Los Gatos, California office. Applicants wll also be given the west coast remote option.

The official title of the position is Product Manager - Machine Learning Platform and the successful applicant will receive a salary of $300,000 to $900,000.

Notably, the job description says that the position is still open.

“With more than 230 million members in over 190 countries, Netflix continues to shape the future of entertainment around the world. Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation, from personalization for members, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives." Netflix wrote in their career page newsletter.

The product manager role will involve utilizing AI across all aspects of Netflix's business, including content acquisition and personalizing user recommendations.

''Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation in all areas of the business. From helping us buy and create great content, helping members choose the right title for them through personalization, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives,'' the job description read further.

Qualifications include experience working with a centralized machine learning platform, the ability to collaborate with and lead Netflix's engineers, and written communication and strategic thinking skills.

Further, Netflix is also offering an annual salary of $650,000 ( ₹5 crore) for the role of technical director in its Game Studio which requires the knowledge of AI.

Menawhile, Netflix has expanded its crackdown on password sharing The OTT streaming giant has implemented the crackdown in India as well.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix Inc. shares are poised for their biggest drop this year after projecting third-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, suggesting a crackdown on password sharing and a new advertising tier aren’t yet delivering the sales growth analysts anticipated.