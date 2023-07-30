Netflix jobs: OTT platform offers ₹7.4 crore for Artificial Intelligence product manager post2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Netflix offers a salary of $900,000 for an Artificial Intelligence product manager job to enhance its machine learning program.
Netflix, the online streaming platform has announced vacancies for Artificial Intelligence product manager. The streaming giant is offering salary of whopping ₹7,40,33,775 ($900,000) to the person who will get the job.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×