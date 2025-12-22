Netflix refinances part of $59 billion loan with cheaper, long-term debt as it seeks to acquire Warner Bros

Streaming giant Netflix Inc has refinanced a portion of its $59 billion bridge loan with cheaper, long-term debt, strengthening the financial support for its bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Netflix secured a $5 billion revolving credit line and two $10 billion delayed-draw term loans to refinance part of the bridge facility used for its Warner Bros. bid, as per a Monday filing. This leaves $34 billion available for syndication, the report said.

Netflix agreed to a deal in early December that values Warner Bros.’ studio and streaming assets at $82.7 billion. Paramount Skydance Corp. subsequently launched a hostile takeover offer for all of Warner Bros., sparking a bidding war that will reshape the entertainment industry regardless of the winner. The rival bids entail multibillion-dollar debt deals that rank among the largest in the past decade.