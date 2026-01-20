Netflix revises Warner Bros. Discovery offer into all-cash deal amid acquisition contest — What shareholders will get

Netflix revises Warner Bros. Discovery offer into all-cash deal amid acquisition contest — What shareholders will get

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated20 Jan 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal: Global entertainment giant Netflix, on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, disclosed that the firm has decided to revise the structure of the potential acquisition into an all-cash deal in an effort to simplify the transaction structure.

“Netflix and WBD have agreed to revise the structure of their previously announced transaction to provide that the $27.75 per share merger consideration to be paid to WBD stockholders in the Merger (as defined below) will be paid entirely in cash, instead of a combination of cash and shares of Netflix common stock, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amended and Restated Merger Agreement,” the company said in its SEC filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Merger
