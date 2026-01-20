Netflix revises Warner Bros. Discovery offer into all-cash deal amid acquisition contest — What shareholders will get

Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal: Global entertainment giant Netflix, on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, disclosed that the firm has decided to revise the structure of the potential acquisition into an all-cash deal in an effort to simplify the transaction structure.

“Netflix and WBD have agreed to revise the structure of their previously announced transaction to provide that the $27.75 per share merger consideration to be paid to WBD stockholders in the Merger (as defined below) will be paid entirely in cash, instead of a combination of cash and shares of Netflix common stock, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amended and Restated Merger Agreement,” the company said in its SEC filing.