Netflix hunts for user who leaked Arcane, Squid Game spoilers, subpoena sent to Discord, netizen says ‘I have a plan…’

Netflix is “on the hunt” for the person responsible for leaking spoilers online for the streaming platform's popular and highly anticipated shows Arcane Season 2 and Squid Game Season 2, according to a report by Games Radar.

The company approached the Northern District of California to file a subpoena demanding that Discord reveal the identity of the social media user who claimed responsibility for the leaks on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The user's X account, @jacejohns4n, is now suspended. X has also suspended a likely linked account, @jacejohns0n, for violating X Rules.

Subpoena Sent to Discord A subpoena if issued, legally requires the named party to attend a court session on the given date.

According to the Games Radar report, the district court has issued a subpoena to the social communications app Discord, which is highly prized for its separate servers and private chatrooms, allowing for customisation, especially for gamers and niche groups.

The legal notice now requires Discord to provide "information sufficient to identify the individual user(s) of the account @jacejohns4n, responsible for the unauthorized posting of a copyright-protected image on or around November 12, 2024, including the individuals' names, physical addresses, IP addresses, telephone numbers, and e-mail addresses", as per the report.

More Leaks Likely Linked The report further noted that the same user could be linked to a host of Netflix anime leaks in August 2023. Full episodes of the streaming giant's Ranma 1/2 and Dandadan were out online ahead of their official release.

Notably, in September 2024, the now-suspended Twitter account linked an interview claiming the leaks. "My name is Jace Fohr Johnson. Of course, this isn't my real name. I was responsible for the worst leak in streaming history. I leaked Arcane S02, heartstopper S03, the plankton movie, terminator Zero, Dan Dan Dan, spellbound and many other shows," he stated, adding that the leaks came from a friend working at a dubbing studio called Iyuno.