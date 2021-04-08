OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Netflix signs deal for rights to Sony Movies, including 'Spider-man' films: Report

Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout