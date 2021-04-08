Netflix signs deal for rights to Sony Movies, including 'Spider-man' films: Report1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 11:00 PM IST
The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned
The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned
Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.