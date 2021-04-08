Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Netflix signs deal for rights to Sony Movies, including 'Spider-man' films: Report

Netflix signs deal for rights to Sony Movies, including 'Spider-man' films: Report

FILE PHOTO: Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies
1 min read . 11:00 PM IST Reuters

The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned

Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

