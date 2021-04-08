Netflix signs deal for rights to Sony Movies, including 'Spider-man' films: Report1 min read . 11:00 PM IST
The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned
Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.
The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.