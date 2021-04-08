The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned

Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.