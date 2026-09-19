Netflix stock tumbles: Wells Fargo cuts target, says streamer giant needs ‘breakout hits'

Netflix is facing a massive challenge: convincing investors that it can keep producing blockbuster shows that drive engagement and support its valuation.

The streaming giant’s shares fell 3.7% to $72.52 before Friday’s opening bell, adding to a decline of about 20% this year through Thursday’s close.

The latest selloff came after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Netflix to underweight and cut his price target to $57 from $80. As per Baron's, the target implies another 25% downside for the stock.

Cahall’s concern goes beyond Netflix’s share price. The analyst pointed to weakening engagement trends and a shortage of major original series, arguing that the company needs another wave of breakout hits to get its stock story back on track.

“Engagement trends look worrying to us,” Cahall wrote in a research note. “Netflix has lacked big original series and it’s showing… We see breakout hits as a must for the stock to work again.”

Cahall’s warning comes after Netflix surprised investors in July by announcing it would publish its flagship engagement report once a year rather than twice. The move fuelled concerns about subscriber engagement.

What is causing Netflix's Stocks to fall? Netflix’s challenge is particularly notable because its success has historically been tied to global hits that can quickly become cultural phenomena, and the biggest example of the trend would be Squid Games.

Wells Fargo also speculates that Netflix is taking the fight to YouTube and may be at fault, citing increased investment in video podcasts, creator deals, games and other genres, with the streamer leaning more into content diversity.

Cahall, adding another dimension to the streaming competition, said, Disney looks like a “more hit-driven” streamer right now.

Netflix has several possible routes to reignite growth. It could plough more money into content, license more live sports content, or look to grow via mergers and acquisitions. The streamer agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery late last year, but lost a bidding war to Paramount Skydance.

However, Cahall said these options could create a “messier Netflix story” for investors.