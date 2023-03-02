Netflix streaming down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service. MINT PREMIUM See All {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.