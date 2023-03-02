Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Netflix streaming down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Netflix streaming down for thousands of users - Downdetector

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

