Netflix secures $5 billion deal to exclusively livestream WWE's Raw
Netflix secures a more than $5 billion rights deal to become the exclusive home of World Wrestling Entertainment's Raw from January 2025. The 10-year partnership will put Raw on Netflix in multiple territories, and Netflix will also exclusively telecast all WWE shows and specials outside the US.
