Netflix under White House scrutiny? Officials flag antitrust concerns over bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, says report

Netflix's move to acquire the Warner Bros. studio and the HBO Max streaming service has attracted scrutiny from the Donald Trump administration, with senior White House officials raising concerns about it, according to a report by The New York Post.

The officials in a recent meeting discussed whether such an acquisition would give Netflix “too much power over Hollywood”, the news outlet reported citing people in the know.

The high-level meeting took place around 10 days ago, with several White House officials marking their presence. The officials during the discussion also suggested that a broader investigation is necessary to assess Netflix’s market power, a government personnel present in the meeting told The Post.

“Basically everyone agreed that Netflix presents unique antitrust concerns and if it won the bidding war it would be one long slog and touch off an investigation along the lines of those of Google and Amazon,” the official said.

“Netflix already has market dominance but if you add a major streaming service that would stifle competition at some point,” the government official added.

