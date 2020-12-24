Netflix ups the ante in Africa

Netflix currently leads Africa, with just shy of 2 million subscribers, according to Digital TV Research. Showmax comes in second with 688,000 direct subscribers, but that figure doesn’t take into account subscribers to MultiChoice’s pay-TV service, DStv, for whom Showmax is offered as a free or discounted add-on to certain subscribers. MultiChoice, which was spun off last year from internet and media giant Naspers Ltd., Africa’s largest company, says Showmax and sister brands GOtv and DStv now have 20.1 million subscribers combined.