Netflix will lead streamers into uncharted territory

As the first streamer to report results for the September quarter, Netflix also will be the first to try to thread this delicate needle. The company has been spending about $17 billion annually on content over the last couple of years, which co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos described as “a good amount for now" at the Bloomberg Screentime conference on Thursday. But its content spending also has fallen 23% in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, due mostly to the production shutdowns, which means Netflix is likely going to have to raise its projected content spending for next year simply to catch production back up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}