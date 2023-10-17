Netflix will lead streamers into uncharted territory
Investors want more price hikes, but rising costs and strike delays mean less content will be coming.
Investors want more price hikes, but rising costs and strike delays mean less content will be coming.
The best seat in Hollywood still isn’t that comfortable.
The best seat in Hollywood still isn’t that comfortable.
Netflix is sitting pretty compared with the Hollywood studio titans that followed it into streaming. When the company reports third-quarter results this week, it is expected to show revenue near the $33 billion mark with nearly $6 billion in operating income for the 12-month period ended September. That is 49% more revenue than Disney, the next largest streamer, is expected to show for the same period for its direct-to-consumer segment.
Netflix is sitting pretty compared with the Hollywood studio titans that followed it into streaming. When the company reports third-quarter results this week, it is expected to show revenue near the $33 billion mark with nearly $6 billion in operating income for the 12-month period ended September. That is 49% more revenue than Disney, the next largest streamer, is expected to show for the same period for its direct-to-consumer segment.
The company, once known for its red envelopes, is also now the only video streaming company in the black; Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Comcast are expected to show losses of more than $8 billion combined on their streaming operations for the 12-month period ended September, according to current Wall Street forecasts. They also have been burning cash, whereas analysts expect Netflix to post nearly $1.3 billion in free cash flow for the third quarter alone, according to FactSet estimates.
But none of that has spared Netflix the pain afflicting the broader entertainment industry, which has been crippled by labor strikes, a drop in advertising and increased cord-cutting by cable TV subscribers. Netflix shares have slid 21% over the past three months, matching Warner’s decline and nearly three times the drop that Disney’s shares have seen in that time. And that is even after the Mouse House watched its TV channels go dark on a major cable carrier for more than a week over a fee dispute.
Netflix doesn’t have to worry about preserving a dying cable business. It must, however, grapple with significant changes of its own, while also facing some of the same problems with which its peers are struggling. The recent breakdown in talks with the Screen Actors Guild has dashed hopes that the strikes that have shuttered production across Hollywood will be resolved soon. Those strikes already have impacted the pipeline of content production, while their resolution will raise the cost of production for studios.
That means fewer movies and TV shows will be coming, unless producers like Netflix up their budgets. But that would go over poorly with investors, who already are worried about streaming’s profitability potential. Investors also expect streamers to keep raising their prices; The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Netflix is planning to do just that once the actors’ strike is settled. That could prove to be a tougher sell if less new content is coming.
As the first streamer to report results for the September quarter, Netflix also will be the first to try to thread this delicate needle. The company has been spending about $17 billion annually on content over the last couple of years, which co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos described as “a good amount for now" at the Bloomberg Screentime conference on Thursday. But its content spending also has fallen 23% in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, due mostly to the production shutdowns, which means Netflix is likely going to have to raise its projected content spending for next year simply to catch production back up.
Recent initiatives on advertising and password sharing also complicate the picture. Netflix recently reshuffled the leadership of its advertising business, which Sarandos described as “definitely not at the scale we want it to be." The company also is trying to get more than 100 million viewers who have been borrowing the passwords of paying members to start paying themselves.
The latter might boost subscribers in the near term: Wall Street expects Netflix to add 13.4 million paying subscribers to its rolls during the last half of this year compared with the 10 million added for the same period last year. But that might also end up being very short-term in nature; Analyst Peter Supino of Wolfe Research wrote that “today’s paid-sharing net adds lead to tomorrow’s gross add shortfalls" in a report downgrading Netflix to a peer perform rating on Friday.
Netflix also might have eased up on trying to convert unpaid viewers. In his note to clients earlier in the week, Andrew Uerkwitz of Jefferies cited viewership data suggesting that “borrower interventions have slowed" due to lack of compelling content and the impact of the strikes.
The biggest name in mass entertainment may have an especially hard time pleasing everyone for a while.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com