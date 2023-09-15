Netflix, Yash Raj Films forge multi-year partnership1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:58 PM IST
This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages too, Yash Raj Films said
New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix and film production and distribution house Yash Raj Films have announced a multi-year partnership to create films and series for audiences in India and across the world.
