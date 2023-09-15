New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix and film production and distribution house Yash Raj Films have announced a multi-year partnership to create films and series for audiences in India and across the world.

The first of these projects is a character-driver thriller titled The Railway Men, a four-part series starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan, directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail. Inspired by true stories, The Railway Men is a show based on the gas leak in Bhopal in 1984.

The second, Maharaj, is a film marking the debut of actor Junaid Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. Also inspired by true events, Maharaj, is a story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role-model of society.

“We are passionate about serving our broad audiences with series and films that they connect with and love, and we want to do more of this. Yash Raj Films have defined the essence of Indian film-making. They are one of the most respected storytellers in the industry. Together, we are confident that we can entertain the world with quality films and series like never before," Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films said the company’s mission is to create entertaining stories from India for the world. “Netflix’s belief in the ‘content-first’ approach, is noteworthy and synergistic with our ethos. This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages too. India is a young and aspirational country. We want to showcase our content, as well as provide a platform for our brilliant homegrown talent to a global audience," Widhani said in a statement.