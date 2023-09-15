Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Netflix, Yash Raj Films forge multi-year partnership

Netflix, Yash Raj Films forge multi-year partnership

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:58 PM IST Lata Jha

  • This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages too, Yash Raj Films said

Netflix and film production and distribution house Yash Raj Films have announced a multi-year partnership

New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix and film production and distribution house Yash Raj Films have announced a multi-year partnership to create films and series for audiences in India and across the world.

The first of these projects is a character-driver thriller titled The Railway Men, a four-part series starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan, directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail. Inspired by true stories, The Railway Men is a show based on the gas leak in Bhopal in 1984.

The second, Maharaj, is a film marking the debut of actor Junaid Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. Also inspired by true events, Maharaj, is a story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role-model of society.

“We are passionate about serving our broad audiences with series and films that they connect with and love, and we want to do more of this. Yash Raj Films have defined the essence of Indian film-making. They are one of the most respected storytellers in the industry. Together, we are confident that we can entertain the world with quality films and series like never before," Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films said the company’s mission is to create entertaining stories from India for the world. “Netflix’s belief in the ‘content-first’ approach, is noteworthy and synergistic with our ethos. This partnership will certainly push YRF as a storyteller to new audiences and allow them to consume Indian stories in their own languages too. India is a young and aspirational country. We want to showcase our content, as well as provide a platform for our brilliant homegrown talent to a global audience," Widhani said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 12:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.